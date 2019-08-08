Schedule mistake puts teen face-to-face with girl who assaulted her, mother says

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A teenage girl says she’s afraid to go to school after administrators made a mistake and put her in the same class with a girl who assaulted her last school year.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes obtained cellphone video of the school assault last year that shows a girl punching and kicking the teenage student.
That girl was suspended and arrested following the fight.
When the victim got to class last Thursday, she came face-to-face with the girl who assaulted her.
