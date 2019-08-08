  • Schedule mistake puts teen face-to-face with girl who assaulted her, mother says

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A teenage girl says she’s afraid to go to school after administrators made a mistake and put her in the same class with a girl who assaulted her last school year.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes obtained cellphone video of the school assault last year that shows a girl punching and kicking the teenage student.

    That girl was suspended and arrested following the fight.

    When the victim got to class last Thursday, she came face-to-face with the girl who assaulted her.

    The fears the girl's mother has and the action the school district is taking, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories