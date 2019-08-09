  • Chase through 3 metro Atlanta counties ends on Ga. 400

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A pursuit of two vehicles that started in Cherokee County ended in Alpharetta on Friday morning when both crashed on Ga. 400, authorities said. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over the police activity during Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    It caused big backups along Ga. 400 South leaving Forsyth County.

    Three people are in custody and two are still on the run, Alpharetta police spokesman Officer Howard Miller told our news partners at the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.  

    Alpharetta set up a perimeter along Ga. 400 near Windward Parkway after one of the vehicles wrecked and the other was disabled by a Cherokee County deputy's patrol car.

    It is believed the two remaining suspects escaped into a wooded area near the highway, Miller said.

    While a manhunt is no longer active, Forsyth County deputies are expected to remain on scene to watch for the suspects to reemerge.

    The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.
     

