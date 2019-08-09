Chase through 3 metro Atlanta counties ends on Ga. 400

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A pursuit of two vehicles that started in Cherokee County ended in Alpharetta on Friday morning when both crashed on Ga. 400, authorities said.
NewsChopper 2 was over the police activity during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It caused big backups along Ga. 400 South leaving Forsyth County.
TRAVEL ADVISORY continues in Alpharetta @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 over Police Activity on GA-400/sb before Windward Pkwy (exit 11) on the right shoulder. Delays out of Forsyth County https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/kfo82g23PY— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 9, 2019
Three people are in custody and two are still on the run, Alpharetta police spokesman Officer Howard Miller told our news partners at the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
Alpharetta set up a perimeter along Ga. 400 near Windward Parkway after one of the vehicles wrecked and the other was disabled by a Cherokee County deputy's patrol car.
It is believed the two remaining suspects escaped into a wooded area near the highway, Miller said.
While a manhunt is no longer active, Forsyth County deputies are expected to remain on scene to watch for the suspects to reemerge.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.
