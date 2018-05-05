  • WATCH LIVE: Sheriff to release new information on sniper-style attack along highway

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said they expect to release new information in a random shooting case along a busy highway in Hall County.

    Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News a gunman shot at three passing cars on Highway 365 near the Habersham County line on Friday.

    Deputies said they spotted the suspect coming out of the woods. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “We believe it was a random act. We do know this was one shooter. That was it,” said Derreck Booth with the Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said two people were hit by the bullets. A 72-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 54-year-old man was hit in the leg. Both are expected to be OK.

    Police said that once the gunman was surrounded, the man shot himself. He later died.

    The sheriff is holding a news conference about the shooting. LIVE coverage now on WSBTV.com.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH LIVE: Sheriff to release new information on sniper-style attack…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man opens fire on passing cars in sniper-style attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 women, including a 71-year-old, arrested in massage parlor bust

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead in crash in Hall County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-gym employee accused of filming woman taking off clothes