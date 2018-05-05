WATCH LIVE: Sheriff to release new information on sniper-style attack along highway

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said they expect to release new information in a random shooting case along a busy highway in Hall County.
Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News a gunman shot at three passing cars on Highway 365 near the Habersham County line on Friday.
Deputies said they spotted the suspect coming out of the woods.
“We believe it was a random act. We do know this was one shooter. That was it,” said Derreck Booth with the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said two people were hit by the bullets. A 72-year-old man was hit in the hip and a 54-year-old man was hit in the leg. Both are expected to be OK.
Police said that once the gunman was surrounded, the man shot himself. He later died.
