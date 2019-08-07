Deputies escort son of fallen Hall County deputy to first day of school

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It was a bittersweet back-to-school day for deputies in Hall County this week as they escorted the son of their fallen brother to his first day of class.
Nicolas Dixon, 28, was killed in the line of duty in July. He left behind a wife and two young children.
On Wednesday, deputies from the Hall County Sheriff's Department escorted Dixon's son, 9-year-old Caden, to his first day of fourth grade at Enota MI Academy.
Dixon's widow, Stephanie, snapped photos of the sweet moments the deputies posed in front of the school with Caden and walked him through the halls.
"(Deputies) They wanted to give Caden and Stephanie some extra support and encouragement on this first day of class," the sheriff wrote on the department's Facebook page. "The Sheriff's Office and Hall County community are proud of them both."
Dixon was chasing a stolen vehicle in Gainesville July 8 when he was shot by a teenage suspect. Nine teens were arrested in connection with Dixon's death.
The stolen car was believed to have been used in several car break-ins and burglaries.
Dixon was also father to Colton, who was just 4 months old when his father was killed.
Dixon had been with the Hall County Sheriff's Department for three years.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}