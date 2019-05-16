  • Video shows man get out of car, slap another driver through her window, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a cellphone video that shows a man get out of a car and slap another driver in the car behind him. 

    The incident happened on West Pike Street in Gwinnett County. Video shows the man get out of a car and start yelling at a woman in another car before opening the door and slapping her.

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas is in Gwinnett County, where police are trying to figure out who the two people involved were. 

    We'll show you the disturbing video of the confrontation, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories