GUILTY: 2 convicted of killing man over costume jewelry during robbery at restaurant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found 2 men guilty of killing a man over costume jewelry outside a Cobb County restaurant.
Dylan Marquis Ledbetter and Demarious Greene were convicted of murder in the death of Anthony Welch outside a Pappadeaux restaurant in Marietta in October 2017.
#BREAKING Cobb jury finds Demarious Greene & Dylan Ledbetter GUILTY in Pappadeaux murder. Anthony & Cynthia Welch were blindsided, robbed & shot for Cynthia’s $5 costume necklace. They had just wrapped up a birthday dinner when the killers ambushed them. Anthony died. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/t3elFPuWrh— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) May 16, 2019
Welch and his wife, Cynthia, were at the restaurant celebrating a birthday. They were headed to the car when they were stopped in the parking lot by Ledbetter and Greene.
Welch said the men shot her husband of 25 years and then snatched the $5 costume necklace off her neck before shooting her and running away.
