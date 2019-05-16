Georgia health officials alert restaurants about hepatitis A outbreak

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia health officials are putting restaurants on alert after a hepatitis A outbreak has made at last 100 people sick in the last month.
Officials are calling Fulton County and northwest Georgia "hotspots" for new cases of the viral illness.
Hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver usually transmitted through contaminated food and drink.
Though only a few restauratn workers have been linked to hepatitis A cases in the state, the health department and the Georgia Restaurant Association are reminding restaurant employees about the rules regarding handwashing and using gloves.
