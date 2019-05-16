Veterinarian gives warning after several dogs bitten by Copperhead snakes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - We’re in the middle of snake season, and one metro veterinarian tells Channel 2 Action News she’s treated several dogs for snake bites.
The veterinarian told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that she’s had to treat at least four dogs in the last week with antivenom.
Each dog was brought in from different areas.
Her advice on what you can do to keep your pet safe, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
