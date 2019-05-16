Former President Jimmy Carter is now out of the hospital after suffering a broken hip.
The Carter Center announced Thursday morning that Carter, 94, 'was released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today and will continue to recuperate at home. He will undergo physical therapy,as part of his recovery from hip replacement surgery."
He plans to teach Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend, the center said.
Carter, the oldest living president, is recovering from a hip surgery following a fall Monday morning. According to the center, Carter was on his way out to turkey hunt when he was hurt.
The Carter Center is inviting the public to sign their giant card of well wishes -- or drop their own greetings off -- through Sunday.
According to Tony Clark, The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library's public affairs director, the card and drop-off basket is located in the museum’s main lobby.
The Carter Center is located at 453 Freedom Parkway, and is easily accessible from the Downtown Connector, heading toward Little Five Points. The library is next door, at 441 Freedom Parkway.
The museum's hours are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4:45 p.m.on Sunday. Admission to the museum is $8 for adults; $6 for seniors, military and college students; and free to children age 16 and younger.
