ATLANTA - Want to send well wishes to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter after his recent fall?
The Carter Center is inviting the public to sign their giant card -- or drop their own greetings off -- through Sunday.
According to Tony Clark, The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library's public affairs director, the card and drop-off basket is located in the museum’s main lobby.
The Carter Center is located at 453 Freedom Parkway, and is easily accessible from the Downtown Connector, heading toward Little Five Points. The library is next door, at 441 Freedom Parkway.
The museum's hours are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4:45 p.m.on Sunday. Admission to the museum is $8 for adults; $6 for seniors, military and college students; and free to children age 16 and younger.
The oldest living president is currently recovering from a hip surgery at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus following a fall Monday morning. According to the Center, Carter was on his way out to turkey hunt when he was hurt.
“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” according to an official statement.
