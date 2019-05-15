0 Dad of UGA lacrosse player shot during robbery: 'He's an incredible young man'

ATHENS, Ga. - Do you need some good news today? For the first time since a 22-year-old University of Georgia student athlete was shot during a robbery near campus, we’re hearing from his family about his recovery.

Tate Prezzano’s father, Dobbin Prezzano, said his son is recovering and he wants to thank everyone for their support.

“He’s an incredible young man. He’s a remarkable young man,” Dobbin Prezzano said.

Dobbin Prezzano is understandably proud of his son.

Channel 2 Action News was there Wednesday as Tate Prezzano walked out of the Athens-Clarke County courthouse just three weeks after taking three bullets.

His dad said Tate’s recovery is amazing but said there’s still a ways to go.

“We have good days and not so good days, and that’s to be expected in a situation like this. Throughout this, he’s been remarkably positive, and his attitude is unshaken. We’re just proud of him. Always have been, and this is no different,” Dobbin Prezzano said.

On April 22, Athens-Clarke County police investigated the shooting at an off-campus bus stop on South Milledge Avenue near the 10 Loop just after 7 a.m.

After an intense 24-hour manhunt, police announced they had their man. Investigators believe Zarren Garner shot Tate during a robbery.

Garner went to court Wednesday morning to ask for bond but then withdrew his request, meaning he will remain in jail.

Outside the courthouse, Dobbin Prezzano told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot he’s thankful for all the love and support shown by UGA, Tate’s old high school and everyone else.

“We don’t know exactly what’s coming in the future. We do know about what’s happening today, so we’re taking that day by day, just like he has today, and sometimes hour by hour,” Dobbin Prezzano said.

