ATLANTA - Three Henry W. Grady High School students were arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old classmate at Piedmont Park last week, according to Atlanta police.

The alleged attack happened May 8 when the victim skipped class with a friend and two other boys, according to the report.

According to the police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the student told officers she went to her first-period class. The student said she talked to her friend about skipping second period and going to the park. The friend invited two other boys to join them.

According to the report, the students ended up at the family bathroom near the pool, where two of the boys tried to get the girl to perform sexual acts.

The girl told police that she repeatedly told the boys to stop, but they insisted, with one of the teens eventually raping her.

The boys eventually left, according to the report, and took the girls’ bag and cellphone with them.

Police were called to the school after another student alerted a teacher to the alleged sexual assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The three male students were arrested after police were able to identify them.

The students, who were not publicly identified, are charged with one count each of false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy and criminal attempt, police reports show.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said district officials are aware of the alleged incident and are cooperating with Atlanta police.

Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.

