SWAT, police trying to arrest criminal in Cobb County apartment complex

MARIETTA - SWAT is on scene of an apartment in Marietta.
According to Marietta police, SWAT team members were asked to help Atlanta police arrest a wanted criminal they said is inside an apartment at The Park on Windy Hill in the 2000 block of Windy Hill Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area on Windy Hill Road.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene as police work to arrest the suspect, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was there as police searched the complex. They said a 27-year-old suspect was in an attic space and broke through walls and a ceiling to other units.
Breaking: Marietta PD SWAT in apartments on Windy Hill Rd. 27 yo suspect in attic space and broke through walls/ceiling to other units. May be armed...still active scene pic.twitter.com/iXNIlPYqwm— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 16, 2019
