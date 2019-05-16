  • Governor suspends insurance commissioner following fraud indictment

    ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday for the immediate suspension of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck.

    The move came shortly after Beck sent a letter to Kemp saying he was going to voluntarily suspend himself from office after he was indicted in an alleged $2 million fraud scheme.

    A federal grandy jury handed up a 38-count indictment Tuesday that details alleged insurance fraud by Beck around his work for the Georgia Underwriting Association, which happened before he was elected a year ago. 

    He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday in federal court. A short time later, Kemp sent Beck a letter urging him to resign

    In Beck’s letter to the governor, he said, “I recognize the importance of having a Commissioner of Insurance who is able fully to devote all of his time carrying out the duties of managing the Department of Insurance and serving the citizens of Georgia.” 

    Beck said preparing for his trial will distract from his work as commissioner.

