ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday for the immediate suspension of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck.
The move came shortly after Beck sent a letter to Kemp saying he was going to voluntarily suspend himself from office after he was indicted in an alleged $2 million fraud scheme.
BREAKING from Beck camp: "Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck announced today that he has sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp informing the Governor of his intention to voluntarily suspend himself from office pending the outcome of his criminal case." @wsbtv— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) May 16, 2019
A federal grandy jury handed up a 38-count indictment Tuesday that details alleged insurance fraud by Beck around his work for the Georgia Underwriting Association, which happened before he was elected a year ago.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SWAT swarms apartments as man tears down walls to avoid arrest
- Woman says man grabbed her by the neck, attacked her at popular park
- Former president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after hip replacement surgery
He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday in federal court. A short time later, Kemp sent Beck a letter urging him to resign.
BREAKING: Georgia Insurance Commissiner Jim Beck “voluntarily suspends himself from office” following 38 count indictment charging him of fraud and money laundering. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/oqQxe1ENvB— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) May 16, 2019
In Beck’s letter to the governor, he said, “I recognize the importance of having a Commissioner of Insurance who is able fully to devote all of his time carrying out the duties of managing the Department of Insurance and serving the citizens of Georgia.”
Beck said preparing for his trial will distract from his work as commissioner.
We’ll have the latest on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}