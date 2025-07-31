Tree trimmer arrested again, accused of swindling Gwinnett seniors

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old tree trimmer who allegedly targets elderly homeowners is back behind bars after turning himself in on new theft charges.

Andrew Mosley faces two charges of theft by deception and elder abuse following complaints from Gwinnett County seniors who say he took their money and left jobs unfinished.

Robert Coffee, who uses a wheelchair, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson he paid Mosley $1,800 to cut three trees at his home near Lawrenceville last month. When Mosley claimed the job was complete, Coffee trusted him and paid.

“He come in wanting to pray for me and all that, talking real nice,” Coffee said. “I feel like I’d just been had.”

Only one tree was fully cut, with debris scattered across Coffee’s yard.

It’s not the first time Mosley has faced identical charges. In 2017, police say he swindled 14 victims out of $9,000 using fake company names.

Mosley pled guilty to those charges in 2019 and received probation.

Gwinnett County Police say Mosley specifically targets elderly homeowners who may have difficulty verifying completed work.

“I think he uses older people,” Coffee said. “I’m glad he got caught before he scammed somebody else.”

Police warn residents to avoid door-to-door tree service solicitors, demand written contracts and verify licensing before allowing work to begin.

Mosley is being held at Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

