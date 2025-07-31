Auto body shop is on fire in Rockdale County, producing a plume of black smoke

An auto body shop is on fire in Rockdale County, the county chair and CEO said on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters are on the scene, Rockdale County Chair and CEO JaNice Van Ness said.

The scene is at 1636 Iris Dr., and people should avoid the scene, Rockdale County authorities said.

A portion of Iris Drive is blocked off, from Klondike Road to Smyrna Road, the county said.

0 of 4 Rockdale County fire A plume of smoke is seen from Interstate 285 in Rockdale County on Thursday. (Viewer photo) Rockdale County Fire A plume of smoke is seen in Rockdale County on Thursday. (Viewer photo) Fire Rockdale A fire at an auto body shop in Rockdale County produced black smoke. Authorities said the fire has nothing to do with BioLab. (Source: WSBTV) fire rockdale A fire is Rockdale County has produced a smoke plume Thursday. (Source: Rockdale County)

The fire has nothing to do with Biolab, but is across the street, county authorities said.

At about 5:30 p.m., the plume of smoke could be seen from the GA511 Georgia Department of Transportation camera.

Viewers have called in about the smoke plume.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in May, BioLab will not reopen the plant where a catastrophic fire forced the evacuation of nearly 20,000 people last year.

A distribution center and some offices will remain open, but the plant that was there won’t be rebuilt.

Channel 2 Action News will have more on this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

