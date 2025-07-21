Man accused, again, of posing as tree trimmer, taking $2,000 and not doing the job

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A tree trimmer who allegedly targets elderly homeowners is facing new charges after an alleged scheme like the crimes that landed him on probation just six years ago.

According to Gwinnett County police, Andrew Moseley promised two victims he’d finish tree trimming jobs for them but never finished in recent weeks.

Daniel Perry Wright told police Mosley promised he would remove 20 trees from his Sugar Hill property using a crew of eight workers earlier this month. Instead, the victim told police Mosley cut down only 10 of the smallest trees and then disappeared with Wright’s $2,000.

A large pile of debris was also left behind.

Wright told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson he trusted that Mosley finished the job before he paid him in full.

“He kind of took advantage of me,” Wright said. “He let it get dark and I can’t walk around in the dark out here.”

The next morning he says he discovered the truth and the debris left behind.

Channel 2 Action News reported about Mosley in 2017 for the same alleged scheme. He pleaded guilty in 2019, and received probation.

Gwinnett County police say he often targets the elderly.

“He’ll come over, he’ll solicit some yard work he was going to do, never really finished the work. He developed a pattern of him doing this,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo of Gwinnett County police.

Wright, who ironically worked in tree removal for decades, says the emotional betrayal stings more than the financial loss.

“I don’t even care about the money anymore. It is just him taking advantage of people,” he said.

Moseley now faces two new charges of theft by deception and two charges of elder abuse. Warrants remain active for his arrest.

Police are warning residents to avoid door-to-door solicitors offering tree services. They advise residents to always demand written contracts and estimates, never pay cash upfront, and verify licensing and insurance before allowing work to begin.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is urged to call Gwinnett police.

