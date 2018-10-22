0 Sisters honor fallen Gwinnett police officer: 'He would want us to celebrate his life'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a slain Gwinnett County police officer are making their way to Georgia on the same day as the man allegedly behind the gun that killed him was shot by police.

Tafahree Maynard, who was wanted in the killing of Officer Antwan Toney, was shot and killed by police early Monday morning after a weekendlong search for him.

Toney was shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville on Saturday.

Channel 2’s Tony Thomas spoke Monday with one of Toney’s sisters who lives in California after learning Maynard was taken down.

Carla Johnson told Thomas she’s trying to focus on her brother’s life and not the manhunt that took down his shooter.

There's “relief that he will not harm another person,” Johnson said. “We are all leaning on each and rallying on each other because that's what Antwan would want us to do. He would want us to celebrate his life and not be sad.”

Johnson said she lost more than just a brother.

“Very generous, heart of gold, always looking out for everyone, best friend. I feel like I lost a brother and a best friend,” Johnson said.

Another of Toney’s sisters, Sherry Toney, took to Facebook on Monday.

“My family and I are in disbelief and having a very difficult time digesting the fact that something like this could ever happen to someone we know, let alone my very own brother,” Toney said. “My brother was exactly who he was and who you met at all times! Loving, caring, giving, so many other adjectives I can use, and a light that shined without ever attempting to dim another's. Antwan was the life/pulse of any party and a joy to be around. You never knew if he was having a bad day because he was always upbeat.”

“My brother died in the line of duty doing what he loved and living out his childhood dream. Antwan strived to make a difference to restore that very faith that so many communities have lost in law enforcement, and confirm that there are still good cops,” Toney continued.

A vigil is being held Monday night to honor the fallen officer. Antwan Toney’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

