Recovering addict says he’s ‘remorseful’ as he pleads guilty to car sale scheme

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man who stole tens of thousands of dollars in a used car sales scheme pleaded guilty in Gwinnett County Superior Court in Lawrenceville Friday.

Prosecutors say Aaron Hayes, 54, operated what he advertised as a non-profit called “Wheels N Recovery” out of a mechanics bay on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Suwanee.

He told potential clients, “Your recovery is your credit” on the path to owning a car. Clients would pay him thousands of dollars upfront and make low monthly payments until the car was paid off.

One of his victims was Kelly Meadows, a mother of two, who told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she gave Hayes $2,000 upfront, but never got the vehicle he promised.

“I really thought he was a good guy. There were two different girls that got vehicles from him and so it seemed legit to me,” said Meadows. “He said he would refund me in seven to ten days. And after that, with no refund, that’s when stuff started getting shady.”

Prosecutors say Hayes defrauded dozens of victims out of tens of thousands of dollars. On Friday, he entered a guilty plea and apologized to the court and his victims.

“Your honor, I would just like to say I regret the fact that we are even here today. It’s been a grueling year, a couple of years for me. I just, the people that were harmed through my incapabilities at that time, I’m very remorseful and I wish to express that, judge,” said Hayes.

Superior Court Judge Ronnie Batchelor said he appreciated that Hayes expressed remorse. He then sentenced him to 20 years in prison, with one year to serve, followed by two years’ work release. Hayes also was ordered to pay $76,000 in restitution to his victims.

“I think he had good intentions in the beginning. But I don’t know what happened,” said Meadows.

