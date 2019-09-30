Police confirm death at behavioral health facility already under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a death at a Gwinnett County behavioral health facility already under investigation.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas broke the story last week that police are investigating a total of 46 claims of patient abuse and neglect at Lakeview Behavioral Health in Norcross.
Detectives told Thomas that tests are inconclusive in the death and they are waiting on toxicology results before ruling it suspicious.
They said the death is part of the ongoing investigation into the facility.
TODAY AT 5: We hear from another family who says their loved one has been abused at the facility.
