EAST POINT, Ga. - A Good Samaritan has died days after he tried to stop car thieves at a metro Atlanta Lowe's parking lot.
Channel 2's Tom Jones learned Melvin Robinson died Saturday from his injuries. Police told Jones Robinson and another person noticed two men breaking into cars outside the store in East Point.
The shooters have not been caught.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT NOON: We're hearing from the victim's family as police search for his killers.
The shooting happened last Monday at the store on North Commerce Drive. One of two victims ran into the store on North Commerce Drive and alerted everyone about what was going on.
They called 911 and then decided to confront the men before they were shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Once homeless, this inspiring Atlanta man now owns his own convenience store
- Father accused of leaving son in car at gas station charged with child cruelty
- Tim Lee, former Cobb chairman behind Braves move, has died
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}