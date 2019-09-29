0 Tim Lee, former Cobb chairman behind Braves move, has died

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Former Cobb County commission chairman Tim Lee has died following a battle with cancer.

The county confirmed Lee's death to Channel 2 Action News Sunday afternoon.

Lee was surrounded by his family when he passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center about 1:30 p.m., according to family spokeswoman Kelly Brownlow.

Channel 2's Christian Jennings is learning more about the legacy Lee leaves behind, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Former Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee died surrounded by family. He was diagnosed with cancer last year. I'll have a LIVE report at 6 on the legacy he leaves behind https://t.co/PGa8PetEsM pic.twitter.com/0BnTxbsJBk — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 29, 2019

Brownlow sent this statement on behalf of Lee's son Christian Lee.

"My father died peacefully surrounded by friends and family. He fought his disease with courage and tenacity but in the end God had different plans. Our family is humbled by the legacy my dad leaves behind...one that only only includes the Atlanta Braves, an economic juggernaut for the future growth and prosperity of Cobb County, but also one of a man with integrity in his decisions, who fearlessly led and did so with a playfulness and humor for which he will he will be so missed.

"As a family, we are devastated, however we are humbled and comforted by the fact that my father, also a husband, brother, grandfather and friend, had such a positive impact on others. There are few who leave behind a legacy like my father does because it is hard earned and requires an unwavering dedication to the welfare and betterment of others."

This is a developing story. We'll have updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com.

Lee is best known for orchestrating the deal that moved the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County and SunTrust Park.

Lee served as chairman from 2010 until 2016 when he lost re-election. After his defeat, Lee took a job as the director of economic development in Habersham County in 2017.

"He was a great man and my good friend. I was thankful we got together this past Monday night. I owe him a lot personally, but Cobb County owes him a great deal more. His legacy will live on through the Braves and the courage he displayed in getting them to Cobb. My thoughts and prayers are with his family," former commissioner Bob Weatherford said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.