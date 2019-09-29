  • BREAKING: Baby found at Atlanta airport after car stolen with child inside

    UNION CITY - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car in Union City Sunday evening with a 1-year-old child inside. The baby has since been found at the Atlanta airport. 

    The car was stolen at a Shell station on Roosevelt Highway around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle is a 2019 Kia Sorento with license plate CKK6936. 

    Police told Channel 2's Michael Seiden the child's uncle left him in the car alone while he ran inside the gas station. 

    Union City police say the suspect is a man with dreadlocks and a black T-shirt with black pants on. The car was lost spotted going north on Roosevelt City in Union City.

    Police are asking for anyone with information to call 770-964-1333.

