BREAKING: Baby found at Atlanta airport after car stolen with child inside

UNION CITY - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car in Union City Sunday evening with a 1-year-old child inside. The baby has since been found at the Atlanta airport.
#breaking— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 29, 2019
Union City police have located the missing 1-year-old boy at the airport.
The car was stolen at a Shell station on Roosevelt Highway around 5:30 p.m. The vehicle is a 2019 Kia Sorento with license plate CKK6936.
Police told Channel 2's Michael Seiden the child's uncle left him in the car alone while he ran inside the gas station.
Union City police say the suspect is a man with dreadlocks and a black T-shirt with black pants on. The car was lost spotted going north on Roosevelt City in Union City.
Police are asking for anyone with information to call 770-964-1333.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BREAKING: Police searching for man they say stole car with 1-year-old boy
- Once homeless, this inspiring Atlanta man now owns his own convenience store
- Tim Lee, former Cobb chairman behind Braves move, has died
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}