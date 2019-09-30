Man shot, killed outside local mall, near movie theater

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a local mall.
It happened in the courtyard between the Round One Arcade and the movie theater at the The Mall at Stonecrest in Lithonia.
Just before midnight, DeKalb police and EMS responded to a report of a man shot.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police about their investigation for LIVE coverage all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Detectives are interviewing what they describe as persons of interest at police headquarters.
Police are working with local businesses to obtain video surveillance that may show the shooting.
