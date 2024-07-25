New video released of suspected killer weeks after Gwinnett father found dead in his truck

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police released a new video of a murder suspect on Thursday with the hopes of identifying and finding the man linked to the murder of a father found dead in his truck earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators are looking for whoever killed 40-year-old Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez on July 1. His wife reported the father of two missing that day after he didn’t show up to work at a tree-cutting company.

Two days later, his body was found in a truck on Paden Cove Trail near Lawrenceville.

“It was a shock for all of us over here,” said Jade Martin, who lives close to where the body was discovered.

Detectives are asking people in the area to check their cameras and help them identify the man in the videos released.

He was last seen walking along Bethesda Church Road near Hidden Drive on July 1, nearly two miles from where the body was found.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with a slim build.

“If I see somebody who looks like that walking I’ll definitely call,” Martin told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say video evidence helped make the connection to the murder.

“The pictured suspect is the suspect that’s seen exiting the victim’s vehicle shortly after the homicide,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County police.

It’s unclear where the murder happened or why.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crimestoppers and remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 arrested for tossing puppies out of a car, abandoning them at Georgia church The pair were captured on security camera tossing the three to four month old puppies out of the car.

©2024 Cox Media Group