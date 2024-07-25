5 killed, including Georgia couple, in fiery North Carolina crash with semi

KENLEY, NC — Five people were killed, including a Georgia couple, after a tractor-trailer plowed into several cars on a North Carolina Highway, causing a fiery crash, WRDW reports.

A state trooper said 51-year-old Charles Haskell was hauling orange juice on I-95 in Wilson County when he failed to slow down for traffic and hit the back of a Chevy Tahoe. The truck kept going and hit a Toyota Rav-4 and another tractor-trailer. Haskell’s truck then burst into flames.

William Tucker, 71, and Elizabeth Tucker, 66, who are from Hephzibah, Georgia, died in the crash.

Edward Davis, 68, Martha Davis, 69 and Linda Whitehurst, 80, all of North Carolina, were also killed.

Haskell has been charged with five counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. The investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the crash, according to the Associated Press.

