Uber driver shot, killed in DeKalb months after being discharged from U.S. Navy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning shooting in DeKalb County on Monday left a U.S. Navy veteran dead just months after returning home.

Police say they were called to a shooting on Rockbridge Road just before 5 a.m. where they found a man dead.

Friends and family have identified that man to Channel 2 Action News as Christian Estrada-Petersen.

They say the veteran was discharged a few months ago and was working as an Uber driver in the area when he was shot.

You can donate to a GoFundMe campaign to help his family lay him to rest by clicking here.

