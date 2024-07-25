Gwinnett father found dead in his truck. Police are now trying to identify this suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are searching for the killer of a Gwinnett father who was found dead inside his truck earlier this month.

Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, was found dead inside his truck at around on Paden Cove Trail near Lawrenceville early on July 3, according to police.

Investigators have new surveillance video of the suspect, but they haven’t been able to identify him yet.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Johnson will have the latest on the search for Rodriguez’s killer, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News At 5:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said the suspect was a man in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. Police said he was last seen walking on Bethesda Church Road near Hidden Dr in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Police found Rodriguez in his truck at the entrance to a townhome community that is about five minutes away from his house.

Rodriguez worked for a tree-cutting company but never made it to work after leaving the house on July 1, according to his wife. When he didn’t answer her calls, she reported him missing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnson spoke with Rodriguez’s wife earlier this month.

“Only God knows what my heart feels,” said his wife, Rosa Quintanilla, in Spanish. “The truth is I have to be strong for my two children.”

A GoFundMe, created by the family has raised nearly $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Missing father of 2′s body found in truck

©2024 Cox Media Group