Missing Gwinnett man’s body found in truck, police say it’s a homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating after a missing man’s body was found in his truck Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:30 a.m., Gwinnett officers were called to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail to check on a parked white Chevrolet truck.

When officers looked inside the vehicle, they found the body of Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, of Lawrenceville.

Authorities said Rodriguez was reported missing by his wife on Monday. She told police that he never came home that afternoon and was last seen leaving in the truck that day.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story on Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is active and ongoing. The motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Henry Co. officers mourn retired K-9 Leroy

©2024 Cox Media Group