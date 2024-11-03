Motorcyclist injured in Duluth crash

DULUTH, Ga. — On Friday, November 1, Duluth police responded to reports of a crash on Sugarloaf Parkway involving a car and a motorcycle.

The driver of the car attempted to make a left turn but failed to yield to a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the side of the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield.

