Motorcyclist injured in Duluth crash

DULUTH, Ga. — On Friday, November 1, Duluth police responded to reports of a crash on Sugarloaf Parkway involving a car and a motorcycle.
The driver of the car attempted to make a left turn but failed to yield to a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the side of the car.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield.
