81-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run in SW Atlanta, suspect arrested

ATLANTA — An 81-year-old woman is dead after she was killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say they responded to the area in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just before Noon to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found an 81-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled the location before police arrived. The woman died on the scene, according to medical personnel.

During the course of their investigation, police arrested a 49-year-old man and charged him in the death of the woman.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

