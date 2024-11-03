81-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run in SW Atlanta, suspect arrested

ATLANTA — An 81-year-old woman is dead after she was killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police say they responded to the area in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just before Noon to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
When they arrived, they found an 81-year-old woman who had been hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle fled the location before police arrived. The woman died on the scene, according to medical personnel.
During the course of their investigation, police arrested a 49-year-old man and charged him in the death of the woman.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
