Mom says she doesn’t want a plea deal after son gunned down at Gwinnett motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old father at a Gwinnett County motel.

Dametris Bush, 33, of Marietta, and Jaharri Foster, 28, of Stockbridge, were arrested this week in connection with the death of Andre Jones on June 17.

Jones was shot and killed at the Horizon Inn just before midnight while collecting personal belongings to finish moving back home with his mother, according to family.

“He was just a happy person, and that’s how I want people to remember him,” his mother, Gerrica Wilson, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Jones was the father of three young boys. Wilson said that despite his struggles, he was devoted to his children.

“Those boys were everything. He didn’t always do everything right in life, but when it comes to those kids, he was top notch,” Wilson said.

A bystander was also wounded in the shooting but survived.

Wilson said seeing the suspects’ faces brought unexpected emotions.

“I thought my anger would supersede everything else, and I would just be mad and wanting revenge. But I found myself wondering what made them this way,” she said.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Wilson said the grief has been overwhelming, with good days and bad days as she processes losing her son.

Wilson hopes prosecutors will not accept plea deals for the suspects.

“I don’t want to see a plea deal. I want them to serve life. I don’t want them to ever see the light of day,” she said.

Both suspects remain in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond and facing both felony and malice murder charges.

