Pop star Meghan Trainor cancels tour, including metro Atlanta stop

DULUTH, Ga. — Singer Meghan Trainor has canceled her upcoming tour just a few days before dropping a new album.

The Get In Girl Tour was scheduled to begin on June 12 and make a stop in Duluth on July 25.

Trainor, 32, posted a statement on her Instagram Story on Thursday saying the decision comes after “a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations.”

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She says balancing all of her obligations has become too much to handle.

“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” she wrote.

The singer, who became popular with 2014’s “All About That Bass,” says she knows it will be a “disappointment” to her fans.

She promised her fans that she would “be back soon.”

Trainor is set to release her seventh album “Toy With Me” on April 24.

There is no word on whether those with tickets will get their money refunded.

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