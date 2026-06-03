Drake London, Atlanta Falcons agree to 4-year, $141 million contract extension

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have locked up one of their star players through the 2030 season.

The Falcons and wide receiver Drake London have agreed to a 4-year contract extension worth $141 million, according to multiple reports. His agent, Andrew Kessler, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the wide receiver’s contract includes $100 million guaranteed.

ESPN reports that London will become the third-highest-paid receiver in the league.

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The Falcons drafted London out of USC with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since his debut, London has become a top target for Falcons quarterbacks.

In four seasons with Atlanta, London is averaging 12.8 yards per catch with 3,961 total receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. His career-best season happened in 2024 with 100 receptions for 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

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