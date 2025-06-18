Woman says she could’ve been killed after being hit by stray bullet at Gwinnett motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman says she could have been killed when a stray bullet from a shooting that killed a man hit her at a local motel.

Allysa Marvin says she was just minding her business when a bullet struck her in the leg.

“I haven’t gotten any sleep,” Marvin told Channel 2’s Tom Jones. “I’m doing okay. My leg really does hurt.”

Marvin says she’s in a lot of pain after she was shot in the leg by a stray bullet. She says she could have died.

“I feel like I could have if I would have moved in any type of way. Thank God all it did was go in my leg and out my leg through the top part,” Marvin said.

Gwinnett County police say it was just before midnight Tuesday when they arrived at the Horizon Inn and Suites on Dawson Boulevard.

“When they arrived, they located a male who had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest,” Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said.

Police identified the victim as Andre Jones, 29. He later died.

Police began canvassing the area and looking for witnesses. That’s when they located Marvin at the motel.

“She was not a party to anybody that was involved in the shooting. Just happened to be there in the apartments and a stray bullet happened to catch her in the leg,” Corporal Winderweedle said.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

There are cameras all over the motel and officers are going through video in hopes of identifying the gunman. We also saw officers back out at the scene, going door to door.

Allysa said she didn’t know Jones. But she said she does know this: “I’m thankful I’m alive. That’s all I have to say.”

She also said initially she didn’t know anyone had been hit or killed.

The motel manager said Jones was not a guest.

Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.

