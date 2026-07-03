Heat advisory in effect now through July 4th; chance of isolated storms today

A heat advisory is in effect again starting Friday and we’ll stay locked under a heat dome for the Fourth of July weekend.

The heat advisory will last through 8 p.m. Saturday for much of north Georgia. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s 100-105 degrees.

Severe Weather Team 2 has also tracked severe storms this week. With the heat, there is the chance again Friday for isolated showers and storms. Some storms that develop may become strong or severe with the threat of damaging wind and hail.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the dangerous heat and when we’ll start to feel less of it, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2026 Cox Media Group