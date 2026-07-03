Cranking the AC? Georgia Power says every degree could save you money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As a heat wave grips the East Coast, officials in several states are urging residents to set their thermostats higher to help avoid brownouts and conserve energy.

However, Georgia Power says it does not share those concerns.

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The company says months of preparation and a diverse energy portfolio have made it ready for the summer’s extreme demands.

After all, stepping outside, the heat is unmistakable.

“It’s been terrible. I mean, literally, just walk right outside, and literally, you just feel the perspiration coming off,” Blake Serra said.

Seeking relief, many Georgians head indoors to the comfort of air conditioning.

However, while other states face brownouts or ask residents to raise thermostats, Georgia Power remains confident in its power supply.

“We encourage people to conserve when they can. But know that Georgia Power can meet the demand,” Matthew Kent, a Georgia Power spokesperson, said.

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Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent says the company’s mix of renewable, coal and nuclear energy allows for a steady supply. They also ask regulators for permission to overproduce electricity, maintaining a cushion for high-demand days.

“We ask for what we need, plus a little bit more reserve margin, to make sure, on hot days like this, that we’re able to meet that demand for Georgians,” Keent said.

However, the power used to cool your home can get expensive.

“The bulk of that is going to be air conditioning. It’s going to be 30% to 50% of that overall bill in the summer,” Kent said.

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However, Georgia Power says you can save on your bill by keeping your home a bit warmer.

“Every degree that someone can raise the temperature in their home is 3 to 5% off of their bill every month,” Kent said.

Many Georgia residents are aware of the cost of staying cool, but in the summer heat, they are willing to pay the price.

“I think just having a family with two young kids, I think right now, just having them be comfortable, it’s definitely worth it,” Serra said.

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