Parents speak out after bear spray attack injures children at metro Atlanta hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — New details are emerging after a bear spray attack at a Cobb County hotel pool injured 15 people, including eight children.

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The parents of some of those children spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, describing the frightening moments after police say a woman sprayed bear spray during an argument at the pool.

The incident happened at the Embassy Suites hotel on Akers Mill Road in Cobb County on June 20.

A mother shared photos showing bear spray lingering throughout the enclosed pool area. Because the pool doors were closed, parents said the chemical quickly spread, making it difficult to breathe and causing intense burning.

“I could feel it in my throat, and I could not stop coughing,” said Kayla Reynnells, who was at the pool with a group from Maryland attending a karate tournament.

Police say the suspect pulled out bear spray while arguing with another person and began spraying it throughout the pool area.

“The woman pulled out the bear spray and started spraying it everywhere — all over the door, all over the walls, all over the people,” said Julie Nutter.

Nutter’s eight-year-old son was left with red marks across his skin after being exposed.

“There was no thought process. It was just an attack, and for my 8-year-old it was horrible,” Nutter said. “The redness was on the skin. It was really bad, like skin burning.”

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Jay Harman, owner of HiYa Karate, was at the hotel with his students and called 911.

“Probably the worst feeling I’ve ever had in my life is to see the number of people running out and children running out screaming,” Harman said.

According to police, eight children and several adults were exposed to the bear spray.

Nutter said she also suffered injuries.

“I had blisters all on my face,” she said.

Reynnells described the panic that followed.

“Everyone was just screaming to run and get out. It was very traumatic. The kids were all coughing. There was crying,” she said.

Before paramedics arrived, parents used bottles of milk to help relieve the burning.

“We started pouring milk on the kids,” Reynnells said.

Nutter said water only made the pain worse.

“If you cry, your eyes start to burn again. If you touch it, everything burns again,” she said.

Police have charged Porsha Lidell with cruelty to children, battery and reckless conduct.

“This is not acceptable,” Reynnells said. “The fact that she hasn’t actually been caught is very frustrating. This impacted so many people for no reason.”

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