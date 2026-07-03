Mother charged after 3 children found living in home with insects, trash on floor

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A wellness check led to a mother charged with child cruelty. Police say she left her children home alone in deplorable conditions.

The outside of the house looks like a normal family home with a swing set sits in the front yard. But Cobb County police say they walked into an alarming discovery.

“Once there they discovered three children that were in conditions that were essentially not good,” Sgt. Eric Smith told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

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According to the warrant, investigators say officers found insects throughout the floors of the home, piles of clothes and trash on the floor and countertops.

“Totally unacceptable to the point where their investigation resulted in the mother being charged,” Smith said.

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Police say the children’s uncle found them asleep and alone, just after 1 a.m. after the father asked him to do a welfare check at the home. The father was away for work.

The children are ages 2, 6 and 7. It’s unclear how long the children were home alone. Betzy Aguilar is charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

“They have been placed with a family member pending, I guess, better conditions for them to be living in with the mother if you believe that a child is in danger or in conditions of neglect always reach put to local law enforcement,” Smith said.

Aguilar is out on bond. When Newell stopped by her house, the door was wide open with flies surrounding raw hot dogs on the floor. It appeared as though the family moved out.

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