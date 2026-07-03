2 years after child’s death, mother angry about investigation’s lack of progress: ‘So hurt, I’m mad’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, family visited the spot police believe Shannon Boswell died.

“I don’t even want to really turn because I knew to think of what he went through and to know somebody was here and they had those last moments with him and that’s what hurt,” Tammy Boswell said.

It was two years ago near North Hairston Road and Terrace Trace, someone called 911 for help.

“I would love to hear from the person who dialed 911,” Tammy Boswell told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Police have not released the call.

But officers said they found Shannon Boswell lifeless in the road and first suspected a deadly hit and run.

“But there were no lights, cameras, working to catch that,” Tammy Boswell said.

The next day, the medical examiner’s office said a car did not kill Boswell. Two bullets did.

“Yes. he was shot twice and then he was run over,” Tammy Boswell said.

This year, Francisco obtained a police report that says officers collected at least two pieces of property at the scene of the crime: a gray bag and broken car parts.

It lists three names associated with the case. Channel 2 Action News aren’t showing them because police have not confirmed any suspects.

“Oh, there’s definitely a killer on the street,” Tammy Boswell said.

Boswell’s big brother said he did not feel safe visiting the scene with his mom.

“I got this, like, ball in my stomach when we pulled up because I’m seeing people walk past and I don’t know if they the ones who did it,” Shaun Boswell said.

Family says it’s been nine months since they’ve heard from police.

“You relive it everyday you wake up in nightmares wondering,” said Shaketa Lavender, cousin of Shannon Boswell.

They do not want their loved one to be forgotten.

“It’s to the point now I’m so hurt, I’m mad,” Tammy Boswell said.

Francisco dug deeper into the names listed as “others involved” on that police report.

Court records show one was charged with a drug possession crime in connection to the case.

And one was connected to the car that hit Shannon Boswell but not arrested.

Francisco is waiting for police to confirm information on the third.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group