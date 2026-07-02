Investigation uncovers meth, nearly $12K in cash at Georgia campsite

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing multiple charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a campsite as part of an ongoing investigation.

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Rabun County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant June 30 at a campsite on Lake Rabun Road.

Authorities said 50-year-old Tracy Phillips, of Tiger, was arrested when deputies arrived at the campground.

During the search, investigators discovered suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles and a large amount of suspected hydrocodone pills. Deputies also seized $11,930 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, Phillips was charged with:

Trafficking a Schedule II drug

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession and use of drug-related objects

Violation of a family violence order

“I am proud of the professionalism displayed by our deputies throughout this operation,” Sheriff Mark Gerrells said in a statement. “The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting our communities, enforcing the law, and holding offenders accountable.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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