Man dead, bystander injured after shooting at Gwinnett County motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at a motel that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Horizon Inn and Suites on Dawson Blvd. off Interstate 85 around 11:45 p.m.

Investigators found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Andre Jones, shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While at the motel, detectives found another woman who had been shot in the leg, but they believe that she was an innocent bystander.

There is no word on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

