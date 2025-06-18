Man charged after woman found dead at Atlanta park

Atlanta police have charged a man with concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

Steven Simmons, 57, faces those charges in connection to the death of a 57-year-old woman.

Officers responded around 1:21 a.m. Saturday to Perkerson Park and found the woman unresponsive. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. Police have not identified the woman.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause of death after an autopsy is performed.

Police arrested Simmons on Saturday. Fulton County jail records show that he posted his bond on Tuesday.

