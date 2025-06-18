Fire breaks out at Atlanta nonprofit’s warehouse

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are investigating a fire at a nonprofit’s warehouse Wednesday morning.

The Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta distributes donated furniture and household goods to people moving out of homelessness, living with HIV/AIDs, or escaping domestic violence.

Just before 4 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the warehouse at 908 Murphy Ave. SW.

When firefighters first arrived, they had difficulty entering the building, so additional units were called to the scene.

Once inside, crews saw that furniture was stacked up to the ceiling.

Firefighters were able to work their way to the area that was burning and extinguished the flames while removing furniture from the building.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

