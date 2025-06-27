2 arrested after man killed, bystander injured in shooting at Gwinnett motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after a double shooting at a Gwinnett County motel last week.

Andre Jones, 29, was shot and killed at the Horizon Inn and Suites on Dawson Blvd. off Interstate 85 on June 18.

Allysa Marvin told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that she was hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

Investigators say Dametris Bush, 33, and Jaharri Foster, 28, have since been arrested and face several charges, including malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Bush also faces gun possession charges.

Both Bush and Foster are currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

The motel manager told Channel 2 Action News that Andre Jones was not a guest there.

