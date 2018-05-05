MISSING: Woman with cerebral palsy last seen near Sugarloaf Mills

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman with cerebral palsy.
Police told Channel 2 Action News Samantha Ashe, 30, was last seen in the Sugarloaf Mills area around noon Friday.
Ashe was reportedly last seen wearing black yoga pants, a leopard-print shirt, sandals and white earbud headphones.
If you see Ashe you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 404-425-2057 or to call 911.
