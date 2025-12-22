Atlanta Housing Authority leadership member charged with Section 8, COVID relief fraud

ATLANTA — A member of the Atlanta Housing Authority leadership is accused of fraud, improperly getting government housing and pandemic relief funds, according to a Monday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia.

Tracy Denise Jones, a senior vice president at the Atlanta Housing Authority, has been charged with fraudulently collecting Section 8 housing assistance payments for her own rental property and family members. She is also accused of making fraudulent applications for pandemic relief funds. The allegations suggest she improperly obtained more than $36,000 in Section 8 funds and more than $27,000 from COVID-19 relief programs.

“A longtime senior executive of one of the largest housing authorities in the nation, Jones was entrusted to deliver vast sums of government assistance to our community’s neediest members,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “But Jones allegedly exploited a variety of assistance programs and chose to line her own pockets using an alternate identity, multiple business entities, a false affidavit, and a cadre of associates willing to lie on her behalf.”

Jones is accused of using falsified documents to allow her family members into the Section 8 program, allowing her to receive funds for their housing in her own rental home. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she allegedly used a false name and shell business to conceal her identity. She is also accused of obstructing investigations by submitting a false affidavit and encouraging acquaintances to lie for her.

Jones also allegedly exploited COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, claiming more than $27,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration by presenting her business as operational with multiple employees. In her appeal to the SBA following a denial of her application, Jones stated, “I am truly a[n] honest business owner.” In another part of her appeal, she mentioned, “I hear the stories how people abused the PPP loans to establish a lavish lif[e] style. That is not me.”

Jones is also charged with mortgage fraud related to her rental property refinancing. She claimed on her loan application for $219,780 that the property was her primary residence while concealing it was a rental.

Jones was arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins III on federal charges including conspiracy to commit theft of government funds and wire fraud. The investigation into her actions is being conducted by the HUD Office of Inspector General, with prosecution led by Assistant United States Attorney Garrett L. Bradford.

As of Monday, Jones still appeared on the website as a part of the housing authority’s senior leadership team.

Atlanta Housing released a statement in response to a Channel 2 Action News request for comment.

As this is an active legal matter, Atlanta Housing is unable to comment at this time. We will follow all appropriate protocols related to both internal and external reviews of all claims. — Atlanta Housing

Channel 2 Action News has also reached out to Jones for comment on the charges.

