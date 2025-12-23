Atlanta Housing names interim senior leader after previous leader arraigned

ATLANTA — Atlanta Housing announced Monday it has appointed Shannon Linsey as interim senior vice president of the housing choice voucher program, effective immediately.

Linsey has worked for the agency since April 2014, beginning her career in housing choice, before moving to compliance and the real estate team. She most recently served as vice president of housing operations for the housing choice voucher program.

The appointment comes after the previous senior vice president, Tracy Jones, was arraigned on fraud allegations Friday related to her position on the program.

Atlanta Housing is one of the largest housing authorities in the nation and is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

