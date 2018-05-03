One reason it's so easy for other countries to hack our computers

ATLANTA - Data shows that other countries are better educated in computer science than in the United States.
That could be one of the reasons why it's so easy for other countries to hack into our computers, systems and our companies.
Just over the course of the year, Georgia has seen attacks on the city of Atlanta, Loganville and Atlanta-based companies Equifax and Delta Air Lines.
One of the most notorious hackers in the world was even caught at Atlanta's airport.
Sasha Panin, a young Russian, is a computer genius.
Federal agents arrested him at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in 2013 on charges he created SpyEye, a program that infected more than a million computers worldwide, stealing banking, credit card numbers and personal information.
Some of his victims were in Atlanta. Former FBI agent Mark Ray told Channel 2's Tom Regan he tracked down the elusive hacker with a rockstar reputation.
Federal agents told Regan that as a child, Panin excelled in computer science instruction in his Russian homeland, but used his skills to make millions through his destructive malware.
