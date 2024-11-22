15-year-old disappears after going to get coffee in Gwinnett County hotel lobby

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old who disappeared from a Gwinnett County hotel overnight.

Officers responded to the Country Inn & Suites on Jimmy Carter Blvd around 4:15 a.m. Friday about a missing person report for Demond Alexander.

His mother told police that Demond went to the hotel lobby around 11 p.m. to get coffee. He didn’t come back to their room.

His mother told police that her son has a medical condition that he needs care for.

Demond was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, but didn’t have any shoes or a jacket on. Police described him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 157 pounds.

If you see Desmond, you are urged to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

